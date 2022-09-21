Rapid Blue 2023 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Convertible Seeks New Owner, Appearance Not Important

I know there’s a brand-new Mustang out and everything, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still consider alternatives, especially if you can get a good deal on a nice Dodge Challenger Hellcat or a Chevy Camaro ZL1.
Let’s talk about the latter though, because we just found a pretty cool convertible one and it’s getting auctioned off via Cars and Bids, so potential bidders might want to hurry if they’re in fact truly interested.
The first thing that caught our attention here was the Rapid Blue exterior with the Black soft top, HID headlights and forged 20-inch wheels with Brembo brakes. It’s quite eye-catching, especially for those who already like the color - while blue is generally very popular, not everyone likes “bright blue”.
As for the interior, highlights include the 8-inch infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, head-up display, keyless open and start, wireless charging pad for a mobile device, a Bose sound system, 8-way power driver seat, 6-way power passenger seat (both of these Recaros are heated and ventilated), a heated steering wheel, rear camera mirror, dual zone climate control, plus active safety goodies such as Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert.
In terms of performance, you get GM’s 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 engine, rated at 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. Not a bad combo, especially if you enjoy changing gears yourself when out and about on a weekend drive.
This thing did cost a pretty penny back when it was new, which was relatively recently. According to the ad, the total vehicle price was $75,915, with the destination charge and gas guzzler tax both included.
All things considered, there’s a lot to like about this Camaro and with just 200 miles (322 km) on the clock, it’s barely had any time to stretch its “wings”.
