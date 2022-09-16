Nissan Dealership "Accepts" a Used R34 GT-R V Spec II for a Brand-New Leaf, Goes Viral

Creativity can go a long way when it’s put to good work. A Nissan dealership from Brisbane, Australia, told its Facebook fans that someone gave up on their R34 GT-R V Spec II Nür in exchange for a new Nissan Leaf. It was a “straight swap,” as the company explains on Facebook. However, here’s what really happened.
Eagers Nissan is a little-known dealership from Brisbane, Australia. They just recently reached a lot of online recognition after telling people an interesting and intriguing story. Granted, to those that like to dig a little deeper, this might’ve been suspicious from the very beginning. But it’s a great example of what a simple post can do in the era of global online connectivity.
A man named Barry apparently decided that gasoline was too expensive and traded in his R34 GT-R V Spec II Nür for a brand-new all-electric Nissan Leaf. According to what the company said on Facebook, Barry was very happy with the exchange and didn’t have any other requests. He didn’t want any more money, which, let’s say, could be considered a tad bit naive.
“Luckily for him, we were able to do a straight swap into a brand new fully electric Nissan LEAF,” says the Eagers dealership on the social network.
To put things better into perspective, a used Nissan R34 GT-R V Spec II Nür could sell at an auction for around $300,000. There have been listings with price tags of almost $500,000, but there weren’t any publicly confirmed transactions for this much money – yet. However, it's good to know that a non-Nur R34 V Spec II that belonged to Paul Walker sold for $577,000 just recently. So, there's potential for a even higher evaluation.
A fresh Nissan Leaf, in comparison, starts from around $36,000 in the U.S. and Australia.
Now, even if the dealership’s post looks very convincing and it might pass as something that happened, the fact that Barry decided to give up on such an expensive and rare car for an EV might raise some eyebrows. After all, who daily drives such a gem, right? Costly gas can’t be a reason for such an abrupt switch.
Even more so, it doesn’t make sense for this man to not want some cash on the side. Electricity prices are on the rise, after all. Charging an EV might become costly if it isn’t done at home regularly.
But the dealership doesn’t stop here. Eagers wants you to be like Barry and invites those seeing the Facebook post to discover the Leaf. But we can’t blame them. Who wouldn’t want to do deals like this regularly?
In reality, the R34 GT-R V Spec II Nür pictured in the company’s post is a customer vehicle that sits on the showroom floor just to be admired by those that visit the dealership. It will soon be returned to its rightful owner, that most likely isn’t concerned about the price of gas.
The GT-R can be seen in other posts made by Eagers Nissan back in July, and there’s also a June announcement that lets everyone know there’s a rare V Spec II Nür temporarily available as a display piece.
All this is proof that great advertising can be done with little to no investment or effort. The team just decided it would be great to make a little joke, and it got pretty far – the post has accrued almost 13,000 comments, around 17,000 shares, and over 20,000 reactions. Barry’s idea of a trade-in made a lot of people laugh but also angered some Australians that didn’t look beyond this simple yet effective marketing ploy.
Now "Barry's GT-R" is going to live on as a funny thing associated with Eagers Nissan, the Australian dealership which knew how to take advantage of social media.
