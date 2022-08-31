2023 Nissan Kicks Gets $590 More Expensive Than 2022 Model

Facelifted for the 2021 model year, the Kicks entered 2022 with a price increase of $100, which results in $19,700 excluding the destination freight charge. Nissan has operated a bigger price increase for 2023, and alas, you’re not getting anything extra in terms of standard equipment.
Exclusively front-wheel drive, the Kicks still doesn’t offer a hybrid powertrain even though Nissan introduced the Kicks e-Power in Thailand for the 2021 model year. The only powertrain available is the HR16DE, a four-cylinder lump with multi-point electronic fuel injection and 122 horsepower on deck. Torque isn’t impressive either at 114 lb-ft (155 Nm).
The free-breathing mill is connected exclusively to a continuously variable transmission marketed by Nissan under the Xtronic handle. The only problem with this CVT is that it’s produced by Nissan subsidiary JATCO, which is widely known as the maker of the industry’s most loathed CVTs.
U.S. customers are presented with three grades: the S which costs $20,290 excluding the $1,295 destination freight charge, the SV ($22,150), and range-topping SR ($22,850). As far as gas mileage is concerned, the most you can expect is 33 miles per gallon (7.1 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Standard equipment for the S includes the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite, push-button start, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three USB ports, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Level up to the SV, and you’re presented with 17-inch alloy wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, remote engine start, Intelligent Cruise Control, as well as silver-painted roof rails.
Finally, the SR sweetens the appeal of the Kicks with dark chrome on the front grille, better seat fabric, black roof rails and exterior mirror caps, LED headlights and fog lights, leather on the steering wheel, the Intelligent Around View Monitor 360-degree camera system, and automatic climate control. The optional Premium Package adds Bose Personal Plus audio with eight speakers, of which two are located in the driver’s headrest. Heated front seats, Prima-Tex upholstery, a heated steering wheel, NissanConnect services, and a Wi-Fi hotspot are also included in the Premium Package.
