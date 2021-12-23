2022 Nissan Kicks Gets $100 More Expensive, Starts From $19,700

The outgoing Kicks is listed by the online configurator at $19,600 excluding destination charge and options for the base trim level. Dubbed S, the most spartan configuration has been priced at $19,700 for the 2022 model year.
In terms of standard goodies, the Kicks S is rocking 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay integration, rear automatic braking, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning. Key features also include six- and four-way manual adjustments for the front seats, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, cloth upholstery, painted shifter trim with chrome accents, the Xtronic CVT, and a 1.6-liter engine.
Also known as H4M in Renault applications, the HR16DE after its displacement, dual overhead camshafts, and multi-point electronic fuel injection. This application of the 1.6-liter motor develops a paltry 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet (155 Nm) at 4,000 revolutions per minute.
Previously recalled for a problem with the backup camera and display settings, the Kicks comes standard with Android Auto. Available NissanConnect Services level up the little crossover with a suite of convenience and safety features that include Automatic Collision Notification, remote vehicle commands, and an available Wi-Fi hotspot.
Moving on, the SV grade sweetens the deal with a 7.0-inch Advanced Drive-Assist Display, the NissanConnect 8.0-inch infotainment system, Intelligent Cruise Control, an electronic parking brake, and 17-inch alloy wheels. At the very top of the lineup, the SR is flexing LED headlights with LED signature accents, LED fog lights, orange seat accents and stitching, leather on the steering wheel, and the Intelligent Around View Monitor that displays various camera views, including a neat bird’s-eye perspective.
The available SR Premium Package integrates NissanConnect Services with Wi-Fi hotspot, trial access to SiriusXM Select and SiriusXM Premium, a cargo cover, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, Prima-Tex upholstery for the seats, and the eight-speaker Bose Personal Plus audio system that includes UltraNearfield driver headrest-integrated speakers.
