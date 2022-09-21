Nissan Might Temporarily Cease Sales and Deliveries for the Automatic-Equipped 2023 Z

Earlier this month, Nissan issued two separate recalls for the Frontier and Titan pickup trucks because of a faulty nine-speed Jatco automatic transmission. The defect caused rollaway incidents.
Nissan had already experienced delays for the U.S. launch of the Z sports car because of supply chain issues. Now, the company might face another problem as the 2023 Z is equipped with the same transmission that led to recalls for the 2020-2022 Nissan Frontier and Titan pickup trucks.
The issue seems to be caused by loose tolerances in the production of transmission components. The parking pawl is the tab that locks the car in place when in "Park" mode. Apparently, this piece is getting caught in other gearbox components, and it cannot fully engage, according to Nissan's report to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) regarding the Frontier and Titan. A plant audit in August reported that more than 10% of trucks (11 out of 83) examined showed issues with parking pawl engagement.
No field incidents were reported related to this issue, and a remedy for the affected pickups is currently under development. It's unclear when deliveries for the affected vehicles will resume, so this rollout pause might last longer than expected.
Regarding the Z model, a Nissan spokesperson told Autoblog, "Nissan initiated a quality hold on MY2023 Nissan Z automatic-transmission-equipped vehicles on August 29, 2022, while it investigates this issue. The investigation is ongoing at this time."
Nissan have yet to officially confirm the cease of orders and deliveries of the 2023 Z.
The Nissan Z is also available in a 6-speed manual transmission. The car is powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine that outputs 400 HP and 476 Nm (350 lb-ft.). The starting price for the Z is $40,000 (€ 40,056), and three models are available – Sport, Performance, and a limited-edition version, the Proto Spec.
The issue seems to be caused by loose tolerances in the production of transmission components. The parking pawl is the tab that locks the car in place when in "Park" mode. Apparently, this piece is getting caught in other gearbox components, and it cannot fully engage, according to Nissan's report to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) regarding the Frontier and Titan. A plant audit in August reported that more than 10% of trucks (11 out of 83) examined showed issues with parking pawl engagement.
No field incidents were reported related to this issue, and a remedy for the affected pickups is currently under development. It's unclear when deliveries for the affected vehicles will resume, so this rollout pause might last longer than expected.
Regarding the Z model, a Nissan spokesperson told Autoblog, "Nissan initiated a quality hold on MY2023 Nissan Z automatic-transmission-equipped vehicles on August 29, 2022, while it investigates this issue. The investigation is ongoing at this time."
Nissan have yet to officially confirm the cease of orders and deliveries of the 2023 Z.
The Nissan Z is also available in a 6-speed manual transmission. The car is powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine that outputs 400 HP and 476 Nm (350 lb-ft.). The starting price for the Z is $40,000 (€ 40,056), and three models are available – Sport, Performance, and a limited-edition version, the Proto Spec.