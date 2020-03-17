Nissan GT-R "Hellaflush Havoc" Is How To Ruin a Supercar

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, the renderings we check out together are usually aimed at fueling our dreams, whether they end up morphing into actual builds or not. However, the one sitting before us right now is one of the exceptions, at least for the vast majority of aficionados. And that's because this portrays a Nissan GT-R that has been given a hellaflush conversion.
We're dealing with one of the most controversial tuning subcultures out there and then some. Allow me to explain.
As required by the more or less clear rules of the genre, Godzilla almost touches the road now. However, while many slammed builds achieve this effect via air suspension, this one packs a static setup, which means that a mere driveway exit has the potential to ruin the driver's day.
Then there's the negative camber angle of the wheels - note that while this influences the handling characteristics of the vehicle, the move has been done purely for aesthetic reasons.
For the record, the said function-follows-form aspects, along with the potential driving hazards deriving from the last bit have determined authorities in various parts of the world to ban hellaflush vehicles.
Looking past that subculture, the R35 Nissan GT-R we have here has been gifted with an early-generation widebody kit by Liberty Walk. And while the latest aero work coming from the Japanese developer seems to replicate the racecar look (here's an example involving an R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R), the package we have here involves massive arches that easily stand out.
As for the posterior of the Nissan halo car, it appears the machine has received a top-mount wing.
Now, before you start analyzing the profile of Heyitsaiky, the digital label that brought us this how-not-to example, keep in mind its Instagram account description: "I like to ruin cars,"
As required by the more or less clear rules of the genre, Godzilla almost touches the road now. However, while many slammed builds achieve this effect via air suspension, this one packs a static setup, which means that a mere driveway exit has the potential to ruin the driver's day.
Then there's the negative camber angle of the wheels - note that while this influences the handling characteristics of the vehicle, the move has been done purely for aesthetic reasons.
For the record, the said function-follows-form aspects, along with the potential driving hazards deriving from the last bit have determined authorities in various parts of the world to ban hellaflush vehicles.
Looking past that subculture, the R35 Nissan GT-R we have here has been gifted with an early-generation widebody kit by Liberty Walk. And while the latest aero work coming from the Japanese developer seems to replicate the racecar look (here's an example involving an R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R), the package we have here involves massive arches that easily stand out.
As for the posterior of the Nissan halo car, it appears the machine has received a top-mount wing.
Now, before you start analyzing the profile of Heyitsaiky, the digital label that brought us this how-not-to example, keep in mind its Instagram account description: "I like to ruin cars,"