Widebody Nissan GT-R "Yellow Yakuza" Looks Lean and Clean

I randomly did this one, wide body r34 with a custom wing, love the raindrop effect still trying to learn how to use different effects to create realism #nissan #nissanskyline #skyliner34 #r34 #carthrottle #3D #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #stancenation #stanceworks #art #stance #loweredlifestyle #toyotires #modifiedcars #modifiedsociety #JDMnation #jdm #importtuner #carswithoutlimits #automotive #design #carphotography #dannyberrydesigns

A post shared by Danny Berry (@dannyberrydesigns) on Mar 8, 2020 at 10:29am PDT