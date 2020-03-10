Nissan 240SX "Shark Nose" Parades Retro Front End

Whatever you do, make sure not to use the rendering sitting before us as a vision test. That's because your eyes might just tell you this is anything but the second-generation Nissan 240SX lurking behind that old-school-styled front end.
As highlighted in the comments section of the social media post portraying the rendering, some will see the Nissan IDx in these pixels, while others will believe they're dealing with a BMW 6 Series belonging to the E24 generation.
Heck, that massive front splitter even determined somebody to expect this to be a build belonging to the controversial custom car subculture that is the Japanese Bosozoku style.
Nevertheless, as mentioned in the intro, we're dealing with an S14-gen Nissan Silvia here, to use the Japanese market nameplate of the sportscar.
The RWD machine's fame is owed in no small part to the drifting realm, which is also where we've seen plenty of aero kits for the thing.
However, the all-custom widebody approach we have here is different and that's because it gifts the sportscar with a retro front end.
If you happen to be experiencing deja vu, that's probably because the rendering we have here seems to be an evolution of an already-existing kit for the S14 Silvia.
I'm referring to Japanese Developer TRA Kyoto's Rocket Bunny Boss V2 package, which you can see in the second part of the gallery above.
It's not like that approach needed some added aggression, but the... sharkified take we have here is a sight for sore eyes, at least from where I'm standing.
Need an extra reason to applaud this pixel effort? Well, it sets the said kit apart from a somewhat similar approach, one that also comes from TRA Kyoto. And I'm talking about the Pandem Mazda RX-3 front end kit for the FD-gen RX-7 - this is the one that Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist behind the eye candy, references in the social media post below.
Heck, that massive front splitter even determined somebody to expect this to be a build belonging to the controversial custom car subculture that is the Japanese Bosozoku style.
Nevertheless, as mentioned in the intro, we're dealing with an S14-gen Nissan Silvia here, to use the Japanese market nameplate of the sportscar.
The RWD machine's fame is owed in no small part to the drifting realm, which is also where we've seen plenty of aero kits for the thing.
However, the all-custom widebody approach we have here is different and that's because it gifts the sportscar with a retro front end.
If you happen to be experiencing deja vu, that's probably because the rendering we have here seems to be an evolution of an already-existing kit for the S14 Silvia.
I'm referring to Japanese Developer TRA Kyoto's Rocket Bunny Boss V2 package, which you can see in the second part of the gallery above.
It's not like that approach needed some added aggression, but the... sharkified take we have here is a sight for sore eyes, at least from where I'm standing.
Need an extra reason to applaud this pixel effort? Well, it sets the said kit apart from a somewhat similar approach, one that also comes from TRA Kyoto. And I'm talking about the Pandem Mazda RX-3 front end kit for the FD-gen RX-7 - this is the one that Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist behind the eye candy, references in the social media post below.
View this post on Instagram
Feeling very weird about a Longnose/sharknose Nissan S14 Silvia. It’s almost like it’s trying to be some sort of Rx7 # sorry, not sorry. . . . . . #nissansilvia #rocketbunny #s14 #sharknose #longnose #customcars #yd #ydcars #yasiddesign #alyasid #art #design #playersshow #