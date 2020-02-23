Next-Generation Nissan GT-R Rendered, Horizontal Headlights Look Spot On

There is a future for the GT-R. This is all we know from Nissan right now, so while the carmaker is busy recovering after the ex-CEO Carlon Ghosn fiasco and deciding where it stands in the alliance with Renault, all we can do is think of the possibilities for the R36 iteration of the AWD hero.
We've covered multiple pathways using renderings, with many of these revolving around the idea of an upmarket move that would involve the switch to a mid-engined layout. Nevertheless, the pixel work we have here invites us to see things differently.
This rendering proposes a GT-R that seems to return to the basics of the driving experience - at least for these eyes, it seems that the rendered machine is smaller and friendlier to the scales than the current Godzilla.
Zooming in on the vehicle, it appears that the room for the rear passengers is more limited than what the current car has to offer, which could fall in line with the conclusions in the paragraph above.
The said form of the go-fast machine shouldn't come as a surprise and that's because Jon Leu, the designer who came up with these pixels happens to own an R32 GT-R. Oh, and this might just explain the return to the horizontal headlight arrangement. For the record, we're talking about a designer who worked for Audi, Volkswagen and Hyundai.
Returning to this R36 GT-R proposal, the styling language is clearly linked to that of the R35, albeit packing a slightly less angular approach.
PS: If you enjoyed this unlikely-to-be-used-by-Nissan approach, you should know we talked about a somewhat similar take on the next-gen 370Z yesterday. Coming from a different pixel master, that tale sees the Z car, which Nissan has already started testing, becoming larger and evolving into a grand tourer.
This rendering proposes a GT-R that seems to return to the basics of the driving experience - at least for these eyes, it seems that the rendered machine is smaller and friendlier to the scales than the current Godzilla.
Zooming in on the vehicle, it appears that the room for the rear passengers is more limited than what the current car has to offer, which could fall in line with the conclusions in the paragraph above.
The said form of the go-fast machine shouldn't come as a surprise and that's because Jon Leu, the designer who came up with these pixels happens to own an R32 GT-R. Oh, and this might just explain the return to the horizontal headlight arrangement. For the record, we're talking about a designer who worked for Audi, Volkswagen and Hyundai.
Returning to this R36 GT-R proposal, the styling language is clearly linked to that of the R35, albeit packing a slightly less angular approach.
PS: If you enjoyed this unlikely-to-be-used-by-Nissan approach, you should know we talked about a somewhat similar take on the next-gen 370Z yesterday. Coming from a different pixel master, that tale sees the Z car, which Nissan has already started testing, becoming larger and evolving into a grand tourer.