Get Your Free Charger and a Pair of LED Fog-Lights with a Nissan Leaf e+ N-Tec

Nissan announced the limited edition of its worldwide-known Leaf in the UK right after Brexit happened. The new e+ N-Tec edition, joining the Micra, Qashqai, and X-Trail with the same trim levels, adds more features for this second Leaf generation.
The new N-Tec Leaf is limited to 1000 units and is based on the N-Connecta grade but with a higher capacity battery.
Nissan engineers stuffed in the same space of the 40 kWh battery a larger, 62 kWh battery to increase the range of their top-seller in the electric car segment. To help the motorists, they installed some new features at no extra cost. The first are the LED pack and LED fog-lights with cornering function.
Usually, this function is almost GBP 495. Another feature of nearly the same value but included in the N-Tec edition price is the ProPilot with Lane Keep Assist & Traffic Signs Jam Pilot, which normally costs another GBP 595. On the outside, a metallic-blue front splitter is installed on this special edition Leaf N-Tec.
The 32,795 GBP N-Tec is placed between the Tekna 40 kWh version and the top-spec e+ Tekna, which costs 35,895 British Pounds (GBP 29,345 after Govt. Grant).
The new battery developed by Nissan has 55% more capacity and a 25% improvement in energy density. These two key-factors helped the Japanese manufacturer to increase the Leaf's range up to 239 miles. The performance for the compact electric-car is not bad at all judging by the size and weight of the vehicle. The Leaf's electric motor has 217PS and 340Nm (250.7 lb-ft) of torque and claims a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) acceleration time of 6.9 seconds.
With the confidence that the new battery is able to keep up with a respectable range, the Nissan N-Tec has a top speed of 98 mph (158 kph), 10% higher than that of a 40 kWh battery model. Those who will order the vehicle until 31st of March 2020 will also get a free OVO V2G Home Charger.
