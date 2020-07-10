Nissan GT-R "Carbon Copy" Looks as Clean as a Whistle

The Medusa Chopper Is Made of Gold, Remains One of the Most Expensive Ever

With the popularity of the R35 Nissan GT-R being sky-high, more and more enthusiasts are starting to zoom in on its predecessors. As such, we figured we'd look high up Godzilla's family tree with the help of a rendering, one that portrays an all-custom incarnation of the original Skyline GT-R. 8 photos



As for the digital build we have here, this is the type of uber-elaborate project that would turn heads everywhere. To start with, the Japanese machine has been rendered in clear-coated carbon, as well as without the wonder material, as you'll notice in the pair of Instagram posts at the bottom of the page.



Up front, the metallic bumper has been removed, while a massive air dam was placed underneath, featuring a splitter-style element. Nevertheless, the front fascia flows into the overly meaty arches. And while the latter appears to pack a relatively simple design when viewed from up front, staying true to the overall styling of the vehicle, the sheer size dramatically transforms the appearance of the car.



However, if we pay closer attention to the new fenders, we notice the floating design of the front units, while the ones at the back come with even more complex styling.



Speaking of the posterior, the diffuser-style element sitting pretty close to the road isn't bothered by the dual-tip exhaust, as this has migrated to a location just under the license plate.



And while the carbon car keeps a clean look, the other example mixes a roof spoiler with a massive rear wing that runs from one fender to the other.



Factor in the tiny racecar mirrors, as well as the LED light clusters, and you end up with a memorable Hakosuka



Nicknamed Hakosuka, the first GT-R landed in 1969 as a sedan (the coupe was introduced in 1971) and had little in common with modern GT-Rs. So, instead of a six-cylinder engine sending power to all four wheels, this Japanese machine was animated by a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill delivering 162 hp. Mated to a five-speed manual, the motor sent its power to the rear wheels alone.