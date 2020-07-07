Nissan GT-R "Hyper Hatch" Looks Like a Compact Supercar Slayer

What if we could take performance monsters like the Nissan GT-R or the Ford Focus RS and gift these machines with assets they never had? Sure, that's what the aftermarket side of the industry is for, but we are now here to discuss an extreme transformation that comes in the form of a rendering. And the chances of such a proposal coming to the real world are pretty slim.
This mix involves ingredients coming from the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R and the second iteration of the Ford Focus RS, so we're talking about a pair of ex-generation models here.
Nissan introduced the R34 Skyline GT-R in 1999 and, by that time, enthusiasts had figured out that the all-wheel drive hardware of the GT-R, together with its turbocharged straight-six motor make an amazing base for a tuner ride. However, no matter how you play with Godzilla, you won't end up with a hot hatch like the one portrayed in the rendering that occupies our screens.
As for the Mk II Focus RS, this will be remembered as one of the most impressive front-wheel drive performance compacts. This model was introduced back in 2009 and, despite the various rumors talking about AWD, this kind of tech wasn't present on the vehicle. In fact, fans of all-paw traction would have to wait a full seven years for the Blue Oval to introduce the third-gen RS with AWD.
Well, the pixel painting we're talking about, which comes from digital label dm_jon, brings the two together, whether you wish to see the GT-R or the RS as the dominant figure.
Then we have the all-custom pieces of the virtual build. Let's take the flared fenders, for instance. The front units aim to continue the look of the front end, while those at the back pack a much simpler approach.
As for the monstrous wing, you didn't expect this type of loony project to skip such a downforce instrument, did you?
Photo by - @dm_jon