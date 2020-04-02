Rocket Bunny Civic Type R Project Will Make You Love the FK2

This may look like just another wild rendering but we assure you it's not. This is a real Honda Civic Type R that we've been following for many months. It makes for a great story because this generation was never available in America, plus nobody has ever seen a build like this.
The Civic Type R is now an internet bombshell. While the styling has been described as "being drawn by a 12-year-old with attention problems," the performance is all there. In independent track tests, the 2020 model has sometimes even shown to be faster than the Toyota Supra.
We think the capabilities of the current Type R are owed to this thing, the FK2. It was like a test platform for all the crazy technologies they wanted to install, such as the first turbocharged 2-liter turbo engine in Honda history or new track suspension.
It's said that the FK2 is way more uncomfortable than its successor, and we think they only made it for one year, so only a few people wanted and had the chance to buy it. Like almost all the previous Type R hatchbacks, styling is crazy right out of the box, and on top of that, we have this wild body kit.
Now, we still can't find any record of it online, but the owner says this is a Rocket Bunny package. The styling supports this, with massive flairs that stick out at least 3 inches and bolt straight into the body. The ones at the back have to cover large sections of the doors while the front fenders make some room for winglets to be screwed into the bumper.
Needless to say, the owner also fitted much wider tires (or spacers?) and some air suspension. Focus RS owners will probably also notice the Airtec intercooler at the front.
We've been told that we have bad taste in cars before, so maybe it shouldn't come as a surprise that we find this interesting. And for a hot hatch nobody loved or even knew about, the FK2 has aged surprisingly well.
