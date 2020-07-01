Pandem Nissan R32 Hyper Hatch Looks Like a Chopped Retro Godzilla

Nissan made some of the most iconic sports cars of all time, and we feel like people aren't showing them the deserved love. However, hot hatchbacks probably aren't their forte.
Sure, you can bring up small and extremely cool JDM specials like the Datsun Sunny. But as cool as a Datsun 510 with factory fender flairs may be, it's still not a hot hatch.
No, hot hatch historians will want us to point out that the 1990-1994 Pulsar GTI-R is amazing. This was a rally-inspired machine with a widebody kit and an SR20DET that put out 277hp and 210 lb-ft of torque. With a 0 to 60 mph time of about 5 seconds, this must have been some kind of record holder, since the Golf VR6 at the time only made about 200 hp and the Civic Si was barely pushing over 120 ponies.
Nissan did try to bring it back and had a production-ready Pulsar Nismo concept on show in 2014. By the way, in case you didn't know, the Pulsar was like a European hatchback version of the Sentra. And we say "was" because they pulled the plug due to slow sales.
In any case, this crazy rendering by dm_jon has almost nothing to do with the real world. It's a combination of the Toyota Yaris and the Nissan Skyline, which together are supposed to form a hatchback. Because of the headlights, the genes of the R32 are the ones that shine the brightest.
The body kit itself is supposed to have the Pandem look, and we think it's based on a real one, most likely for the EK Civic or an equally iconic Acura. Rays wheels and a full racing cage sell the look, and with such a short wheelbase, this pocket rocket looks like it was bred for the 1990s WRC scene.
