Mercedes-Benz GLB "Crossover Truck" Rendered, Thankfully It Won't Happen

Remember when Mercedes was a byword for over-engineered luxury cars with a reliability record to shame all other automakers? Those times are long gone, and the three-pointed star now favors volume over making an industry-wide statement.
Take, for instance, the GLB. Not only does it fill a niche that doesn’t really exist – slotted between the GLA and GLC – but it’s not made in Germany like old Mercs were. Built in Mexico and China, the GLB also happens to be a crossover in a sea of crossovers instead of a proper utility vehicle like truck-based 2021 Ford Bronco.
On the other hand, you can’t deny the interior is a very nice place for this segment and that the range-topping AMG version is a segment-leading model. The 45 series packs 416 horsepower (421 PS) from only 2.0 liters and a single turbo, which is an insane output even when compared to the 2.3-liter EcoBoost from the Ford Focus RS.
Having mentioned a niche that doesn’t actually exist, would a “crosstruck” version of the GLB make sense for Mercedes as well as prospective customers? Imagined by pixel artist Kleber Silva, the rendering before your eyes isn’t an official project and it will never happen because there’s no business case for it.
First and foremost, a unibody platform that tries to combine the characteristics of a pickup with those of a crossover isn’t a new concept. Hyundai is working on such a product in the guise of the Santa Cruz. And secondly, Mercedes customers couldn’t care less about the cargo area out back and towing capacity. The seven-seat configuration of the real-world GLB, however, ranks high on the priorities list of prospective buyers.
The three-pointed star has already tried to push a luxotruck on us, but the X-Class has been discontinued over poor sales earlier this year. At least that’s the official version of the story. In truth, it had to go because it featured low-quality plastic trim pieces and Nissan-Renault alliance underpinnings and oily bits.
Love it or hate it, the GLB is fine as is if you look at the bigger picture. People all across the world want crossover utility vehicles, and Mercedes was right to come up with a new model in order to balance out demand with supply.
