Nissan GT-R "86" Looks Like a Toyota Supercar

You're not the only one wondering what went through the mind of the digital artist who put this rendering puzzle together by mixing Toyota 86 and Nisssan GT-R pieces. So let's take a bit of time to zoom in on the virtual build, shall we?
To start with, the artist didn't just place the familiar face of the R35 onto the Toyobaru and called it a day. Oh no - this mashup also involves elements from older generations of the Nissan halo car, so you can try to guess where each bit came from before reading the next paragraph.
Now, to deliver some hints, we'll mention the rear wing is borrowed from the R34 Skyline GT-R, while those wheels skipped a generation, coming from the R32 incarnation of the JDM delight.
Why pink? There doesn't seem to be any particular reason for using this shade, at least not as far as the description of the post or the comments state. So we're going to assume this one is to help with the attention magnet effect of the proposal, not that such a mix would need this sort of enhancement.
And yes, the hue has also made its way inside the vehicle, albeit only being used for elements such as the roll cage and the seats, which may or may not have come from a Porsche.
Now, one can't gaze at such a rendering without wondering if the Nissan GT-R and the Toyota 86 have more in common than these pixels. And they do, since both Japanese go-fast toys are set to receive new generations in the following years.
With the Scion FR-S retired, the 86 and its Subaru BRZ brother are reportedly getting a new generation, even though no official details have been released so far - reports talk of the duo maintaining its coupe shape, which is good news and here's to hoping more power is coming our way.
As for Godzilla, Nissan has mentioned it won't drop the nameplate (that would've been an odd move to say the least, especially given the tradition), but, once again, no official info has landed so far. Meanwhile, the carmaker is busy developing the next-gen Z car, which has already been teased.
