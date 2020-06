Porsche 911 Turbo S Vs. 700 HP Nissan GT-R Drag Race Decided by a Button

Pretty much the same can be said about the 911 Turbo S . The first turbocharged Porsche ever to exist, the legendary 959, was the world's fastest production car, albeit for a very brief period of time thanks to Ferrari releasing the F40 model. Now, the 911 Turbo S doesn't hold any such accolades, but its 3.8-liter flat-six turbocharged engine with 580 horsepower will put on a decent fight against any car you can think of. It won't always win, but it sure won't be too far behind.So how will it fare against a car that also has an all-wheel-drive system, more power, and roughly the same weight? The same guys who brought you the race between the Turbo S and an Audi RS6 Avant have now pitted the Porsche against a tuned GT-R to answer that very question.The race gets underway, and while having a guy wave a flag isn't as good as a set of professional lights, it's still a welcome change from the three-horns you see people do these days that very rarely result in a fair start. Here, though, we get a very clean start, with perhaps the Nissan driver having a slightly better reaction time.The Japanese car gets in front and never loses any ground, finishing the race with a comfortable lead. Actually, a lead that doesn't reflect the 120 hp disparity very accurately. So, what went wrong? A quick chat with the Porsche driver reveals she had forgotten to push a button. No, it wasn't switching off the air-con, but rather the "Porsche Sport Response Button."OK, but how much of a difference can a button make? Just watch and see.