Porsche 911 Turbo S Vs. 700 HP Nissan GT-R Drag Race Decided by a Button

Everybody knows about how prolific the Nissan GT-R is in a drag race, especially so when it's had the power output of its 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 engine bumped up to 700 horsepower (from 565 hp stock). The Japanese sports car comes from a long line of vehicles that know all about speed and acceleration, and it refuses to be the one that brings shame to its family.
Pretty much the same can be said about the 911 Turbo S. The first turbocharged Porsche ever to exist, the legendary 959, was the world's fastest production car, albeit for a very brief period of time thanks to Ferrari releasing the F40 model. Now, the 911 Turbo S doesn't hold any such accolades, but its 3.8-liter flat-six turbocharged engine with 580 horsepower will put on a decent fight against any car you can think of. It won't always win, but it sure won't be too far behind.
So how will it fare against a car that also has an all-wheel-drive system, more power, and roughly the same weight? The same guys who brought you the race between the Turbo S and an Audi RS6 Avant have now pitted the Porsche against a tuned GT-R to answer that very question.
The race gets underway, and while having a guy wave a flag isn't as good as a set of professional lights, it's still a welcome change from the three-horns you see people do these days that very rarely result in a fair start. Here, though, we get a very clean start, with perhaps the Nissan driver having a slightly better reaction time.
The Japanese car gets in front and never loses any ground, finishing the race with a comfortable lead. Actually, a lead that doesn't reflect the 120 hp disparity very accurately. So, what went wrong? A quick chat with the Porsche driver reveals she had forgotten to push a button. No, it wasn't switching off the air-con, but rather the "Porsche Sport Response Button."
OK, but how much of a difference can a button make? Just watch and see.
