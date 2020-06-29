2021 Porsche Taycan RWD Base Model Is More Expensive than Tesla's Model S

Is the Rivian R1T Truck Worth It? Amazon Seems to Think So

Confusing as it may be, the entry-level trim of the Taycan is called… well, Taycan. Unveiled in China and currently exclusive to the Middle Kingdom, the base model features the 79.2-kWh battery from the 4S while the 93.4-kWh battery from the Turbo and Turbo S is optional. 13 photos kW and 350 kW are the numbers you’re looking for, corresponding to 402 horsepower (408 PS) and 469 horsepower (476 PS) in Overboost Mode. Driving range, on the other hand, will leave you unimpressed.



China still uses the New European Driving Cycle , phased out in the European Union by the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. The NEDC figures for the Taycan “Taycan” are 414 kilometers (257 miles) and 489 kilometers (303 miles). Obviously enough, the WLTP numbers are pretty much a joke at the price point of the rear-driven model.



Believe it or not, 880,000 yuan is the starting price of the newcomer. That’s more than $125,000 at current exchange rates, which is more than what Tesla is asking for the Model S in Long Range specification. To the point, the American sedan starts at 764,900 yuan or $108,020.



Adding insult to injury, both battery and e-motor options hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.4 seconds while top speed is limited to 230 km/h (143 mph). Of course, output figures are different as well for the RWD sports sedan.and 350 kW are the numbers you’re looking for, corresponding to 402 horsepower (408 PS) and 469 horsepower (476 PS) in Overboost Mode. Driving range, on the other hand, will leave you unimpressed.China still uses the, phased out in the European Union by the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. Thefigures for the Taycan “Taycan” are 414 kilometers (257 miles) and 489 kilometers (303 miles). Obviously enough, thenumbers are pretty much a joke at the price point of the rear-driven model.Believe it or not, 880,000 yuan is the starting price of the newcomer. That’s more than $125,000 at current exchange rates, which is more than what Tesla is asking for the Model S in Long Range specification. To the point, the American sedan starts at 764,900 yuan or $108,020.You can’t help but wonder what does Porsche expect from the Taycan “Taycan” in the Middle Kingdom , a country where pricing strategy is just as important as the desirability of the badge on the steering wheel. You also have to ask yourself why would someone in the market for an e-Porsche would settle for the base model instead of the 4S or Turbo versions.The German automaker makes a business case for more cargo capacity thanks to the rear-wheel-drive configuration , but 491 liters (17.3 cubic feet) is all you get. Once again, the Tesla Model S comes on top.Adding insult to injury, both battery and e-motor options hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.4 seconds while top speed is limited to 230 km/h (143 mph).