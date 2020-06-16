2030 Porsche 920 Concept Envisions “Hyper EV” Road Racer

There’s no such thing as a Porsche 920 Concept, and no, a hyper EV isn’t in the German automaker’s pipeline either. However, the design study we’ll talk about today explores the electrified future of the brand while looking back at the glorious past, starting off with the 918 Spyder.
A limited-production hypercar with a plug-in hybrid V8 derived from the RS Spyder Le Mans Prototype, the 918 Spyder had to duke it out with the likes of the McLaren P1 and the LaFerrari. A collectible by all accounts, the e-AWD hypercar succeeded the magnificent Carrera GT.
This is the thing about Porsche’s road-going cars. Stuttgart, Zuffenhausen, and Weissach are aware of the automaker’s motorsport legacy, and the on-track experience is what helps Porsche develop world-class automobiles. Even utility vehicles like the Macan and Cayenne feel very different from their Volkswagen Group counterparts, and that’s saying a lot.
Taiwan-based pixel artist Wu Jiaxun came up with the 920 as a successor for the 918 Spyder, combining its styling with the streamlined curves of the 917 “Living Legend” Concept that pays tribute to the 917 racecar. Also inspired by the Taycan because it’s an all-electric hypercar, the design study is big on aero in order to produce the downforce it needs for a surefooted rear end.
The five-lug wheels are somewhat inappropriate considering that both the 918 Spyder and Carrera GT had motorsport-style centerlock wheels, but for a design study, this fellow here is really special indeed.
Imagined as a 2030 hypercar, the 920 needs to make the most out of the aero on the track to grip hard in the corners. At the same time, the aerodynamics have to work in the real world as well, a world where emissions regulations are getting stringent for automakers who rely on internal combustion.
In a June 2018 press release - before the Mission E turned into the Taycan – Porsche laid out its roadmap for the first half of the 2020s. Unsurprisingly, the automaker expects 50 percent of the vehicles sold by 2025 to be electrified, be it plug-in hybrid setups or all-electric automobiles.
Having mentioned the Macan earlier, it’s worthy of remembering that the next generation will be electric. Porsche and Audi are currently developing the Premium Platform Electric – PPE for short – and hearsay suggests that Lamborghini and Bugatti could also use it for EVs of their own.
