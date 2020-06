2021 Porsche Taycan “Base Model” Coming June 29th, Expected With RWD

kWh

For the 2020 model year, the Zuffenhausen machine is available in three specifications. Next week, the fourth iteration is set to premiere in China according to a report by Autohome “Starter Edition" or “Base” is how the Chinese publication refers to the entry-level model, and as opposed to the existing options, this fellow is expected to make do with a single e-motor. Autohome mentions “front drive” even though Porsche is more than certain to retain the electric motor that drives the rear wheels for pretty obvious reasons.R&D head honcho Michael Steiner let it slip that entry-level specifications are in the pipeline, clearly mentioning “there will be a rear-wheel-drive model with a smaller battery to make it more accessible price-wise.” Speaking to Driving , the official also mentioned “places like China, where weather conditions mean you don’t need it [all-wheel drive].”As a brief refresher, the Taycan 4S starts at $103,800 before the federal tax credit and excluding destination charge. The base spec – likely coming for the 2021 model year – will be priced more competitively although it remains to be seen if the U.S. will ever get the rear-driven version.Another unknown variable is the battery. Will Porsche downsize to a smaller pack in order to differentiate the newcomer from the 4S, use the 4S battery, or will it treat customers to the 93.4-battery from the Turbo and Turbo S as an extra? Regardless of these aspects, the rear-wheel-drive Taycan leaves much to be desired if you ignore the badge on the frunk and steering wheel.Faster delivery, better value, and more space put the Tesla Model S on a pedestal that Porsche simply can’t reach. Also worthy of note, $74,990 buys you a full-size sedan that needs 3.7 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) while delivering up to 402 miles (647 kilometers) of range.