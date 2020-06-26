2020 Audi RS6 Avant Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo S, quattro Gets Annihilated

Besides being made by German manufacturers and offering some level of performance, the Audi RS6 Avant and Porsche 911 don't have a lot in common. So we never expected to see a drag race between the two.
No matter what the outcome of this race might be, we're still going to like the RS6. It's something new for Americans, and we really hope some of them can put a $110,000 wagon on the road. The AMG E63 is nice, but the quattro has edges in all the right places.
The 911, meanwhile, is an official car for the 60-year-old plastic surgeon from Beverly Hills. We wouldn't say it's pretentious in the same way as a Lamborghini, but it certainly has an "I'm better than you" thing going on.
But let's find out if that's actually the case with a nice drag race. Take into consideration that this isn't your average 911 either, not that those are slow. No, this pleasant-looking convertible is the 911 Turbo S, featuring the best flat-six turbocharged technology around.
More specifically sports convertible from Stuttgart has a twin-turbo 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine with 572 hp (don't trust the Germans if they say 580) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm), pushed to all wheels via a PDK gearbox. As you can probably tell by the taillights, this is a slightly older model, the kind that was in production from 2015 to 2018.
In the other black corner, we have the all-new 2020 RS6 Avant with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 591 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) delivered to the quattro system via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Even though it's one of the most powerful Audis ever, this keeps losing drag races over and over again, most notably against a Lamborghini Urus recently.
This time, the Audi is the heavier car, by over 900 lbs. Anybody who knows a thing about Porsches expects it to win.
