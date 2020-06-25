Porsche Speedster Sketch Looks Like the Tesla Roadster Killer the World Needs

Porsche claims that more than half the cars it will produce will be electric by 2025, but now that the Taycan is out, we don't really know what's next in the German manufacturer's EV push.
If it was any other brand, then we'd say that whatever follows will definitely not be a sports car. Perhaps an SUV or a crossover or something in that vein, a vehicle that could sell in large numbers, at least by Porsche standards.
But since this is Porsche we're talking about, we're allowed to dream, aren't we? After all, now that the Taycan is keeping the Model S busy with the endless performance comparisons, the Germans are free to focus on the American company's upcoming models. And since we don't see Porsche making pickup trucks or semis, that only leaves the Roadster as a viable target.
If that were to happen - and if Tesla managed to deliver on the promised specs - then Porsche would have to really up its game. The Taycan is a great vehicle, but there's no hiding the fact its maximum range is pathetic compared to that of the Model S. The Tesla has just officially gone over the 400-mile mark, while the Porsche only offers half that according to the EPA evaluation.
Building a one-trick pony might be acceptable for a first try, but the market's expectations for future Porsche EVs will only go up, spurred in no small part by Tesla's constant improvement (both practical and theoretical). However, if it's a company that knows how to build the exciting sports car you're after, you can do a lot worse than Porsche, so we wouldn't write the Germans off just now.
While the technical bits might prove a challenge, we think we have the design part covered. Don't congratulate us, we only found it on the Internet. Behance, to be more exact, under Andrea Ortile's account. It wasn't easy, mind you, as this beautiful piece of design was hidden inside a collection of great, but ultimately a lot less exciting sketches of things such as Volvo SUVs and Toyota racing cars.
The Porsche, however, is nothing short of breathtaking. Andrea never says whether it uses electric propulsion or it hides a boxer engine under that panel behind the cockpit -, but since there don't seem to be any air intakes to cool off any potential internal combustion engines (and since A. almost all concepts these days are electric and B. Porsche promised to expand its EV portfolio substantially) we'll just assume it's an electron-sipper.
The great thing about the design is it falls neatly into Porsche's current scheme, so all the company needs to do is either hire Andrea or make him a millionaire by buying it off him. That would undoubtedly make Andrea a very happy man, but not much happier than the rest of the world since it would mean that a Porsche looking like this was not very much further down the road.
