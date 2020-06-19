TechArt Prepares Widebody Aero Kit for Taycan, Only Has the Wheels Ready

A Giant Car-Free City Is Being Built in Shenzhen, China

TechArt has a long history of providing complete tuning packages for Porsche models that usually make the cars both look more aggressive and, at least equally important, go faster. 8 photos



We nearly forgot about the wheels. Yes, extended wheel arches definitely need bigger and wider wheels, otherwise you'll end up with something resembling a train cart - wide body, narrow track. We doubt TechArt started its package for Porsche's first electric vehicle with the wheels, but it certainly began its gradual unveiling with them since this is the only official information we have at the moment.



Expect to see the TechArt



The Taycan, however, isn't your ordinary EV , which means the width won't be sacrificed for those extra miles. The battery-powered



Far from us to minimize the importance of a nice set of wheels, but it's actually the rest of the bodywork we're most interested in. The design of the Taycan leaves a lot of opportunities for tuners and we're very anxious to see what TechArt has to offer, particularly since that orangey sketch looks enticing.

Another exciting bit is the fact TechArt rarely settles for visual enhancements, usually having a go at the vehicles' power output as well. Will we see something similar with the Taycan? Will TechArt bump its power beyond the 800 hp limit? Is the company ready for EV tuning? We'll just have to



Another exciting bit is the fact TechArt rarely settles for visual enhancements, usually having a go at the vehicles' power output as well. Will we see something similar with the Taycan? Will TechArt bump its power beyond the 800 hp limit? Is the company ready for EV tuning? We'll just have to wait and see and, for the moment, enjoy these beautiful 22-inch rims.