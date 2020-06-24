Porsche 914 Digital Widebody Gives JDM Flair to the Controversial German Model

People usually say that the Porsche 914 is one of those things that you either love or hate. Personally, I would use the model as a filter for future serial killers because only they could hate something this petite and benign.
Of course, at the time - that would be 1969 - it represented the greatest departure from the ethos of the iconic German brand. Little did they know back then what was about to follow, right? The front-engined 924 was just around the corner, and several decades later fans would be faced with such atrocities (by their standards) as the Cayenne SUV (ewww) with its diesel engine (double ewww) or the Taycan (meh) with its electric powertrain (*heart stops beating).
The 914 received unnecessary amounts of hate simply for being different and, even though thanks to some changes in the Volkswagen hierarchy during the years leading up to its production it ended up being more expensive than it was supposed to be, for being a way too affordable entry point into the exclusivist Porsche family.
It's impossible to know how people felt about the car at the time, but I'd say the pure '70s design of the 914 holds up pretty well today. It definitely caught the attention of Anderson Tomazoni who took the little roadster and essentially doubled its width with a widebody aero kit.
The 914 wasn't exactly the first model that would have come to mind when thinking about such a treatment, but we're glad it was for Anderson because there's not much to criticize about his rendering. Actually, I can't think of anything at all.
A widebody kit is enough to make one's mind jump straight to JDM imports, but that becomes even truer when it's mounted on a car with pop-up headlights. The impression is completed by the abstract background with neon lights and rain puddles, much like you would expect to find in Tokyo.
Apart from the widened stance, Anderson also gave the 914 new LED daytime running lights and similar taillights and a twin-pipe central exhaust flanked by a carbon fiber bumper. The lightweight material is used for the front lip splitter as well as the Targa roof, but any weight savings are probably canceled by the solid roll bar you can see inside. A new set of copper-colored wheels completes the look of the once German roadster now turned Japanese bad boy.
