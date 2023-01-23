Nia Long and Terrence J Lived It Up in Dubai, With Beyonce Concert and a McLaren

Actress Nia Long had the best time over the weekend as she lived it up with her friend, actor Terrence J. The two attended Beyonce’s concert in Dubai, UAE, and drove in a purple McLaren.
Beyonce has just performed her first full concert over the weekend in Dubai, United Arab Emirates after four years. Her last full concert was in 2018 at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event. And now she performed her set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort, with lots of famous faces in the crowd. Among them, Kendall Jenner, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Rebel Wilson, Nia Long, and Terrence J.
And Nia and Terrence seemed to have a blast throughout the weekend, especially when it comes to their rental car. The two had a purple McLaren at their disposal, which seems to be the 570S model. And they made sure to document on social media. A video shows Terrence helping Nia get out of the sports car and struggling a bit because of how low the McLaren is, since it comes with a height of 47.3 inches (1,201 mm). But she did have a lot of fun, laughing all the way.
A different video shows them getting back to the purple supercar, with the actor kindly asking a valet to put the door "very slowly" while he films "the purple McLaren action." The interior boasted orange and black accents, which were also found on the exterior of the car, thanks to the carbon fiber and orange brake calipers.
And the McLaren 570S surely is fun. Introduced in 2015, it features large arched LED headlights and taillights, with contoured dihedral doors that help to channel the cool air into the side intakes. When it comes to its specs, the supercar gets its power from a 3.8-liter V8 engine, rated at 562 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 443 lb-ft (601 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
As you might expect from a vehicle from the British brand, the 570S is also very fast, going from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 204 mph (328 kph). And all of these come with a starting price of $195,000.
The You People actress has just appeared at the movie's premiere last week on the red carpet holding hands with former B2K member Omarion. But she dismissed the romance rumors, adding that she's still single. Nia has just gone through a difficult breakup in late 2022 after ending her 13-year-old relationship with the Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.
So, a weekend in Dubai with a purple McLaren 570S at her disposal and a Beyonce concert sounds like exactly what Nia Long needed.
And Nia and Terrence seemed to have a blast throughout the weekend, especially when it comes to their rental car. The two had a purple McLaren at their disposal, which seems to be the 570S model. And they made sure to document on social media. A video shows Terrence helping Nia get out of the sports car and struggling a bit because of how low the McLaren is, since it comes with a height of 47.3 inches (1,201 mm). But she did have a lot of fun, laughing all the way.
A different video shows them getting back to the purple supercar, with the actor kindly asking a valet to put the door "very slowly" while he films "the purple McLaren action." The interior boasted orange and black accents, which were also found on the exterior of the car, thanks to the carbon fiber and orange brake calipers.
And the McLaren 570S surely is fun. Introduced in 2015, it features large arched LED headlights and taillights, with contoured dihedral doors that help to channel the cool air into the side intakes. When it comes to its specs, the supercar gets its power from a 3.8-liter V8 engine, rated at 562 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 443 lb-ft (601 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
As you might expect from a vehicle from the British brand, the 570S is also very fast, going from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 204 mph (328 kph). And all of these come with a starting price of $195,000.
The You People actress has just appeared at the movie's premiere last week on the red carpet holding hands with former B2K member Omarion. But she dismissed the romance rumors, adding that she's still single. Nia has just gone through a difficult breakup in late 2022 after ending her 13-year-old relationship with the Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.
So, a weekend in Dubai with a purple McLaren 570S at her disposal and a Beyonce concert sounds like exactly what Nia Long needed.