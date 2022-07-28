Rivian Gear Guard Catches Honda Hitting Pimped-Up McLaren 570S, Who's to Blame?

With many car accidents, the blame used to be sorted out by witnesses’ accounts. Still, with billions of video cameras everywhere, things are much easier today. Nevertheless, this video of a Honda hitting a McLaren in a Detroit intersection still needs clarifying.
Tesla introduced the ability to have car’s video cameras work as a surveillance system, a feature that proved immensely popular. Tesla Sentry Mode was soon copied by other carmakers, so Rivian has the Gear Guard. Although Rivian vehicles are nowhere near as present on the roads as Tesla, their Gear Guard camera can still be helpful in situations like this crash that happened at Woodward and 14 Mile Rd in metro Detroit.
Everything that matters happens in the video’s first five seconds, so you better adjust the playback speed to really see how the two cars crashed. Even so, it might be challenging to say who was to blame. The accident appears to have happened right after the traffic light changed colors. From the video, the Honda is running a “long” yellow, while the McLaren seems to be “timing the light” and using the left-turn lane to overtake the rest of the traffic.
Since all the other cars started moving, we take it they were going on a green light, but even so, the McLaren had no business going straight from a left-turn lane. He also appears to be speeding, which probably made it harder to spot from the Honda driver’s POV. Even so, the latter should be held accountable for running a red light. The video description shows that the police let the McLaren driver off the hook and had the Honda driver responsible for that accident.
Things are far from settled and could even get worse from that. The McLaren 570S is probably worth $400,000, and according to the video, its owner just installed $100,000 worth of upgrades a day before. The Honda driver better ensures their insurance covers all the claims on the McLaren. As for the McLaren owner, he risks losing his car altogether if the insurance company declares it a write-off. Either way, we’d love to hear your opinion on who’s to blame in this situation.
