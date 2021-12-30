NFL’s Robby Anderson Surprises New Fiancé with Mercedes-AMG G 63, Her Ultimate Dream Car

AMG

Robby Anderson on his mom, Kim Schubert, in 2017:



“Did everything basically on her own, worked two, three jobs, never really complained. Did her best for me. … Always had my back, right or wrong”



This week he surprised her with a new car ??



(via @nypostsports, @youngamazing9) pic.twitter.com/wKWgTOUD4K