Mercedes-AMG G 63 Gets a Steroid Shot, Has More Power Than the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

The latest Mercedes-AMG G 63 has ended up in the portfolio of PerformMaster, with the German tuner taking care of the exterior and engine, boosting the super SUV’s looks and power.
Christened the G805, the tuned G-Wagen has a widebody kit, with 10 mm (0.4 in) increased tracks. Decorated by their logo, the grille is part of the makeover, as is the front bumper with carbon fiber addons and spoiler.
They also signed the new vented hood, wheel arch extensions, running boards with integrated entry lights, rear bumper, and roof-mounted spoiler. All parts were made of carbon fiber, are available in a glossy or a matte finish, and can be complemented by the new leather and Alcantara upholstery inside.
PerformMaster has shared images of both, stating that the body kit can be retrofitted to all modern G 63s, without releasing any pricing details. The G805 is available as a complete package as well, and has TUV approval in Germany.
When it comes to the performance part, the tuner has installed new turbochargers and a module. The result is 805 ps (794 hp / 592 kW) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque, which makes it punchier than some supercars. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, for one, which can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds, has 770 ps (759 hp / 566 kW) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) on tap.
With the upgrades up and running, PerformMaster says that the G805 needs 3.69 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), before maxing out at 260 kph (162 mph). The stock G 63, whose twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 585 ps (577 hp / 430 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), can deal with the sprint in 4.5 seconds and tops out at 240 kph (149 mph) on the condition that it’s fitted with the optional AMG Driver’s Pack.
