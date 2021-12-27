All the Cars in Matrix: Resurrection, Including the Red Pill Mercedes-Benz at the Premiere

No one thought we’d see Neo again on the big screen, but here he is. During the premiere for the latest installment, Matrix: Resurrections, one of the stars of the night was a Mercedes-AMG G 63, positioned in a red pill.
Who would have thought that we’d get to see Neo in a fourth installment of the Matrix franchise? Keanu Reeves and The Wachowskis sisters refused to do a fourth movie several times. Until a couple of years ago, when everyone was finally on the same page.
After its release date has been changed twice, the movie is finally out, having premiered in San Francisco on December 18, and is out in theaters since December 22.
The Mercedes-Benz G 550 is a part of the Matrix: Resurrections movie. Neo and Trinity, the two main characters in the movie, try to escape from the Matrix in the G 550.
A Mercedes-AMG G 63 in selenite grey was installed in a massive red pill, right in front of the Castro Theater in San Francisco. The improvised pill measured 39 ft (12 m) in length, 13 ft (4 m) in width, and 11.4 ft (3.5 m) in height. It was there as one of the stars of the night, a sibling to the off-road icon G 550 that also takes part in a fast-paced chase in the movie.
“The G-Class and the red pill go very well together. Both stand for freedom, individuality, and self-determination. That's why we are delighted to support Warner Bros. Pictures with the worldwide cinema release of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ with an extraordinary and attention-grabbing installation,” says Dr. Emmerich Schiller, CEO Managing Director Mercedes-Benz G GmbH and Head of the Off-Road Vehicle Product Division at Mercedes-Benz AG.
“Mercedes-Benz has a long tradition as a sought-after partner of the film industry, both nationally and internationally. We have had a close partnership with Warner Bros. for around 20 years, because the medium of film allows brand and product communication to be implemented in a highly emotional way and also immortalized to a certain extent,” Schiller added.
But the G 550 isn’t the only model that makes an appearance in the beloved sequel in the franchise. While they don’t get as much spotlight as the Mercedes-Benz vehicle, there are other vehicles used in the movie, be it for the main characters, or a fleeting appearance, according to IMCDb.
From the German brand Audi, we have the 2005 A4 B7, a 1994 A8, and the 2019 Audi e-tron. When it comes to Chevrolet, there are quite a few on the streets, including a 1987 Camaro, a 2000 Impala, a Step-Van, a Suburban, and a Tahoe.
Then there are three Dodge models, a Challenger, a Dakota, and a Charger, plus two Mitsubishi examples, a Galant, and an Outlander. We also see several Fords, a Taurus, a Crown Victoria, an Explorer, and Bronco.
There’s also a Datsun 240Z, a Volkswagen Golf Mk4, an HMMWV, and a Toyota Camry and a Corolla, a Lexus LS 400, a Nissan Sentra, a Honda Accord, and a sixth-generation Honda Civic Coupe.
When it comes to motorcycles, there's a Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and a Harley-Davidson Custom Chopper.
A few days after its premiere, the movie sits at 65% on Rotten Tomatoes, and 5.8 out of 10 on IMDb. But no one can say it doesn’t have some cool rides.
