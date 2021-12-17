SUV Clash Pits America Vs Europe in Tough Off-Road Spot, There's a Surprise Winner

5 Nine Popular 3-Row SUVs Battle for AWD Glory, Hyundai Santa Fe Wins the Crown

Probably because of backlash regarding the hodgepodge of generations, model years, and other quirky stuff, this channel always has a major disclaimer attached to its videos (the latest one is embedded below). Yes, they don’t care for the aesthetic value, as their main focus is on showcasing thesystem’s prowess against the implacable off-road forces of nature.For a venue that mostly tests vehicles on unflamboyant-looking trails, they still show there is lots of fun to be had when demonstrating the strengths and weaknesses of various AWD systems. Such as the instance when a very cool 2004 Hummer H2 goes full-throttle freestyle across the trail... But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.The latest episode in the channel’s “ Clash of the Titans ” series pits America against Europe. The former is a bit disadvantaged, frankly. This is because they could not find a Trailhawk for the shoot-out and had to settle for a tamer 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. Besides, with seven vehicles on the roster, the Old Continent gets one additional chance to shine.Anyway, the rest of the contenders for team America are a 2020 Cadillac Escalade and the aforementioned H2. Meanwhile, the Euro forces get the cream of the crop. Such as the 2021 Mercedes-G 63, 2021 Range Rover Sport, 2020 Range Rover LWB, and 2020 Land Rover Defender. And, as always, all vehicles get their performances highlighted with the appropriate timestamp details in the video’s description.Last, but not least, one word about the final standings. The ranking is mostly as any off-road fan with minimal knowledge of the involved parties would expect it to be. With one major difference. First place is awarded to a couple of SUVs, and the second is certainly not the one everyone would expect!