Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus 700 Widestar Drag Races Stock Model With Clear-Cut Result

Back in 2018, when Mercedes redesigned the G-Class with front independent suspension, German tuner Brabus rolled out the 700 Widestar in the guise of a wide-bodied G 63. The off-road Benz packs 700 PS (690 horsepower) in this application, far more than the factory rating of 585 ps (577 horsepower) from 4.0 liters of displacement and eight cylinders.
Although it’s hindered by questionable styling upgrades, the 700 Widestar is genuinely quick in a straight line. Take, for instance, the first drag race in the featured video. Not only does it dig in better, but the Brabus also has the longer legs over its bone-stock brother due to 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) of torque compared to the carmaker’s rating of 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) for the G 63.
Next up, the matte-black utility vehicle proves its mettle against an S-Class Coupe with V8 power. On the third run, the 700 Widestar fails to assert dominance over the GLE 63 S 4Matic+ Coupe. The subsequent rivals, namely the G82 M4 and a Hamann-tuned X5 M, both make easy work of the body-on-frame SUV from Bottrop. Two more challengers in the guise of a Jeep Trackhawk and an F80 M3 show the Brabus their rear ends.
Clearly not intended for strip-slaying shenanigans, the 700 Widestar is capable of hitting 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 4.3 seconds, onto a top speed of 240 kilometers per hour (149 miles per hour). This performance is made possible by a plug-and-play module with a more aggressive software mapping for the injection system, ignition, and turbochargers. A sportier exhaust system also needs to be highlighted.
On the visual front, the distasteful exterior is complemented by a more luxurious interior clad in Alcantara and fine leather upholstery. A new set of paddle shifters and lots of Brabus insignias bring the point home.
