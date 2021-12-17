Lewis Hamilton Superfan Sells His Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S After Finale Controversy

The equivalent of taking my toys and going home, a Lewis Hamilton superfan wants nothing else to do with Mercedes from now on. Which means he’s also parting ways with his Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S amid finale controversy.
This is the thing about sports – it makes us feel seen, involved, part of the team. We feel like we’re there with our faves, suffering with them, celebrating with them. In this case, Lewis Hamilton’s fans were outraged amid the controversy surrounding the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Following the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team’s decision to withdraw their appeal and congratulate Max Verstappen on his win, a fan decided he is done with it.
Neil Steele, 41, a Lewis Hamilton superfan from Rishton in Lancashire, is selling his Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S as a result, which he says is in “perfect condition.”
Steele told SunSport: "I am frustrated as a travelling fan to see an F1 world title decided in such unsavoury circumstances by an FIA race director. I trusted the Mercedes team to pursue their legal appeals in righting wrongs, with no realistic expectation of result change."
He added: "Selling the car is petty and will have no material effect but it will make me feel better and on a matter of principle,” and continued: “I will not support a team or brand that puts politics ahead of justice. Us, the fans, feel hugely let down, and we question Toto Wolff and Mercedes' values.”
Steele also wrote on Twitter he is “dead serious” about selling his car, and asked if anyone is interested. He says his GLE 63 S comes with a 5.5-liter V8 bi-turbo engine, and 12,500 miles on the clock. He added that it’s in “perfect condition.” Mercedes-AMG sells the car with a starting price of $116,000, but Steele hasn’t shared how much he’s selling his for.
This might look like a radical decision for some, and he might reconsider in the future.
