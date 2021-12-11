Off-Roaders Are on Fire or Freezingly Cool These Days. Even the Pint-Sized Ones

When it comes to all-terrain ability, few vehicles can compete with Toyota’s Land Cruiser, Jeep’s Wrangler, or Suzuki’s Jimny. Interestingly, one might observe a kind of ladder, as far as dimensions are concerned. But how about the coolness POV?
Just so no one feels offended, I’ll start with scrambling the most interesting news I have seen these past weeks about mighty off-road SUVs. And don’t feel offended if your nameplate of choice hasn’t made the cut. Just know that with so much going on about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, something might have slipped.
But I promise to look at the subject now and then, with an emphasis on rotating my focus on different brands and their star vehicles. Without further ado, let’s get going with the SUVs that made our stomachs flutter, and our hearts/minds go crazy with adventure dreaming.
Well, the first story comes from Arctic Trucks. You know, those insane folks that like to conquer everything with their off-road conversions. And it seems their latest project has to do with none other than Toyota’s all-new and eternally successful Land Cruiser. Its 300 series has now jumped a few levels in terms of adventure prowess thanks to an AT35 build.
No build would ever be complete without a set of cool wheels. Rugged 17-inch ones, on this occasion, come along with 35-inch tires and a reworked suspension system that still keeps the OEM electronically-controlled feature. Then it’s up to the little details to wrap up the AT35 picture, just for the sake of authenticity. And there you go, the LC300 just got tougher and cooler... In Russia, it seems.
Next up on the horizon is a luxurious Suzuki Jimny. Or a half-sized Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus 800 Widestar. Both points of view are valid, it seems, on the streets of UK’s capital. According to TheTFJJ channel on YouTube, that’s clearly one way to stand out in the supercar-crowded high-end atmosphere of London. For sure, very few people own a pint-sized, two-door Brabus G-Class clone...
As for the interior, it’s equally astonishing. Complete with bespoke orange quilted leather and the icing on the cake: an LED star headliner. Take that Rolls Royce! One can even hear it rumble a little bit before the London supercar spotter... spots a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport that decided to come up on the very same street.
That’s a potentially hot encounter. Though not quite literally, unlike Carrie Underwood’s meeting with a Jeep Wrangler. The country singer recently kicked off her first-ever Las Vegas residency with an event aptly titled “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency.” And she clearly raised the bar during the show, much to the potential dismay of Stellantis fans.
Why is that? Well, during the performance, a slightly older Jeep Wrangler – albeit one that looks copiously modified for off-roading adventures – joined her on stage. It wasn’t just to serve as a high point for her dancers, though... as it was lit on fire. Seriously, check her social media post to witness the whole blazing ordeal... and notice how that wasn't the sole car on stage.
