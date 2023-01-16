NFL Star Trent Williams Pulled Up to Game in His Custom Ferrari 488 Pista

Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers faced the Seattle Seahawks. And 49ers star Trent Williams was ready for it, pulling up to the game in style in a Ferrari 488 Pista.
San Francisco 49ers’ Trent Williams showed he knows how to make an entrance ahead of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. Because he took one of his custom Ferraris out to turn heads.
The one in question was a 488 Pista that comes with a dark blue exterior and two white stripes going from the front bumper all the way to the rear wing. Among its updates, there is a Ryft exhaust system, Novitec lowering springs, and aftermarket wheels. It also sports a full custom JL Audio sound system so he can blast his music as loud as he wants without compromising on quality. He purchased the sports car last year in August from Extreme Off-Road and Performance dealership based in Katy, Texas.
There’s no information on whether the engine received a power boost. But when it left the factory in Maranello, Italy, the 488 Pista came with a 3.9-liter V8 engine that delivers 710 horsepower (720 ps) at 8,000 revs per minute and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque at 3,000 rpm, sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The 488 Pista, which was based on the Ferrari 488 GTB and was available between 2015 and 2019, can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 2.85 seconds on its way to a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
The official NFL account shared a look of the player pulling up in a parking lot next to a blue Mercedes-Benz G-Class, before heading to the stadium. Fans were quick to notice that the star seemed to struggle to walk after getting out of the vehicle, and that's for a good reason. Although lots of athletes love sports cars, Trent Williams stands tall at 6 ft 4 in (1.96 m), and a Ferrari 488 Pista isn't the most spacious car out there, as it measures only 47.5 in (1,206 mm) in height.
When he purchased the Ferrari, Williams also got two more cars the same week, a Dodge Durango SRT and a Ferrari F8 Tributo. Later that year, in October, he also bought a Ferrari 458 Speciale. The official Extreme Offroad & Performance account has recently shared a good look at Williams' F8 Tributo, which boasts a Ryft exhaust, gold aftermarket wheels from Vossen, a custom audio system, and a 1016 Industries widebody kit.
It looks like the 488 Pista brought Trent Williams luck, because the San Francisco 49ers won 41 to 23. And surely his car was the most impressive from the parking lot.
