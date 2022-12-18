Too Hot to Handle Cast Members Are “Manifesting” Their Dream Cars for 2023

The cast members of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle are no longer in the Caribbean, but some of them gathered in London, UK, where they “manifested” their dream cars for 2023.
The latest season of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle has just hit the platform, and many people are talking about it. And season four’s cast members seem to enjoy the new popularity. Which, they hope, might help them get their “dream cars” next year.
In a short clip uploaded on Nigel Jones’ TikTok account on Saturday, December 17, he and some of the cast members were “out here manifesting” and revealing the “dream cars” they hope to get in 2023.
Nigel was the first one to go, and he shared that he wanted a Ferrari 488 Pista. If you take a look at his social media account, he does seem to have a passion for cars, owning a Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen, a Chevrolet Corvette C7, and a Porsche Panamera, among others.
British-Salvadoran racing driver Sebastian "Seb" Melrose was next in line, and he went all in, revealing that he wanted a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup is exclusive, imposing, and powerful, so it makes quite a great choice when you want to impress.
Besides the model, Creed McKinnon also knew the color he wanted for his dream car: a "matte black" Mercedes-AMG G-Class. If only he would’ve been that sure about who to pick on the show, right?
Kayla Richart seems to share the same sentiment as Creed, as she also said she wanted a G-Wagen. Not matte black, though, but "metallic matte pink." They were also joined by a friend who was not on the popular Netflix reality show, and she said she wanted a Lamborghini Murcielago.
Now we're left wondering what the rest of the cast's dream cars are. Besides Nigel, Seb, Creed, and Kayla, the fourth season of Too Hot to Handle also featured Nick Kici, Jawahir Khalifa, James Pendergrass, Dominique Defoe, Brittan Byrd, Imogen Ewan, Shawn Wells, Ethan Smith, and Flavia Laos Urbina, and Sophie Stonehouse. More G-Wagens for everyone?
@nigel_euro Out here manifesting ???? what is your dream car? #toohotohandle ? original sound - nigel_euro