Today, everyone is a fan of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Even Manny Khoshbin, the supercar collector socialite, went straight to the top of the huge G 63 4x4 Squared pyramid when buying his first off-road SUV.
The latest all-new iteration of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class was presented back in 2018 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Soon enough, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 followed suit at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.
Then, it did not take long for the twin-turbo M177 V8-powered beast to take the world by storm with an emphasis on the customization and personalization options stemming from the imaginative aftermarket realm. And even more than four years later, these outlets still find the proper ideas to make their builds unique and ready to stand out in any ultra-luxury super-SUV crowd alongside other stars, like the Bentayga, Urus, Cullinan, Range Rover, Escalade, and whatnot.
If you need a proper example, here are the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury, who have uncovered a Mercedes-AMG G 63 that looks ready for military duties as if it is 1979, all over again. Albeit with a few twists, provided by Elusive Motors, a Portland, Oregon-based “luxury & exotic automobile sales & consignment boutique.”
Those include the Army-style green paintjob (or is it wrapped?) as well as all the contrasting black details. The latter, by the way, are heavily reinforced by 23-inch AG Luxury AGL73 monoblock forged aftermarket wheels dressed in a Matte Black finish.
As for the G 63 not being your aftermarket cup of tea, no worries, we also have a quick fix from the good folks at Forgiato Designs. Albeit this is more of the ‘mall crawler’ type of transformation, given the fresh looks of the crimson GMC Yukon riding posh on a set of humongous chrome Forgis!
