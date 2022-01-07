NFL Star Chase Young Drives This Custom 900-HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

When you’re an unstoppable force on the football field, you probably want a car that matches your personality, or at least your playing style. This would explain why someone like Chase Young, an explosive defensive end for the Washington Football Team (formerly known as the Redskins), would opt to drive a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
Of course, leaving well enough alone was apparently out of the question for the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, who decided to customize his Trackhawk both visually as well as in terms of performance.
When stock, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk’s 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine will put down a total of 707 hp, much like the Challenger Hellcat did, before the latter received a small 10 hp boost for the 2020 model year and beyond. The Jeep will also send its four wheels 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque, via an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.
The Trackhawk is the most powerful Grand Cherokee model ever produced, and a more than worthy successor to the SRT8 variant, which was pulled from production back in 2013.
So then, let’s look at some of the mods featured here. Thanks to Dreamworks Motorsports, Young’s Jeep received a custom Satin Desert wrap, Candy Orange accents (including the brake calipers), black 22-inch Velgen wheels and tinted windows. Inside, it features custom orange seats with the NFL player’s logo embedded in the headrests, a JL Audio sound system, plus a radar detector.
In terms of performance, the SUV is said to produce more than 900 hp and is also fitted with Eibach lowering springs and a custom exhaust system.
As for the man himself, his season ended abruptly in 2021, after he suffered a knee injury during a Week 10 game against the Buccaneers. Ironically, his team’s season ended prematurely as well, with the Football Team being eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago. Maybe they’ll have more luck next year when they’ll also adopt a brand-new team name.
