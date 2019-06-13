NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock Is a Huge Leap for Spacecraft Positioning Systems

Next-Gen 2021 Kia Sorento: Here's a Sneak Peak of What It Could Look Like

Kia's best-selling 7-seat SUV is beginning to get traction in Europe as well, so it's the perfect time for an all-new generation. The spyshots we showed you recently got a lot of attention on many websites, and the Russians decided to convert them into renderings. 2 photos SUV is going to be hugely popular, but the proposed design isn't too bad either.



There are only so many ways you can shape a 7-seat crossover, so this new generation is mostly about the face. The narrow headlights are connected to the larger grille, creating a wing-like effect you see with many brands, including popular Chinese ones. However, the daytime running lights and the tiger-nose effect set the Sorento apart.



Around the back, narrower taillights are being suggested. It makes this SUV look a bit like a Jeep Grand Cherokee having very little in common with other Kia SUV models. We honestly have no way of know if it's the look they're going for, particularly as European Kias are going for wrap-around taillights instead.



The new SUV is being developed under the codename MQ4 and will debut in 2020, probably after Kia pulls the wraps off the Optima. The current model came out in 2014 and received a facelift in 2017. Our spyshots seemed to suggest it will become bigger overall, resulting in even more legroom.



We expect to see a lot more powertrains coming out, particularly as the prototype was being benchmarked against a BMW X5. Electrification is on the agenda, but this could be very market-dependent. While American's don't even like stop-start, the Europeans regulations are forcing ever more economy features to be added. Even the posh Range Rover Evoque has been developed with hybrid and plug-in hybrid systems. Kia already has compatible systems on the Optima.



But the real talk of the town might be a 2.5-liter turbo, with the economy of a four-cylinder and torque of a V6. It's being developed right now and is supposedly compatible with both types of engine layout. Considering the output of around 300 HP, SUVs like the Sorento or Genesis GV80 seem like they'd need it the most.