2020 Genesis G80 Rendering Looks Like a Mercedes Nemesis

Do you know how every superhero has a rival with similar powers, often a scar over the eye or some tough-looking war wound? Superman has General Zod, Shazam has Black Adam and so on. Well, the Genesis G80 looks like it wants Mercedes to suffer in agony.

"We will have a brand-new G80 coming out this September in Korea and subsequently on global markets. With that car, you will see the next evolution of our design language," Manfred Fitzgerald said in an interview.



Instead, the images at hand are renderings from Russian website



Infiniti is also sticking with the trend for bold, oversized grilles, started by Lexus. The one on the G80 looks like a shield, but the rest of the bodywork is pretty conventional. Unfortunately, the model likely won't have a sports model, and the death of the V8 has also been confirmed.



"The G80 range will be topped off by the V6," Fitzgerald added. "We really have to pay close attention to markets and legislation and hedge our bets. Don't expect another evolution of the V8."



A four-cylinder base unit is also rumored, either a new 2.5-liter or the 2-liter found in the G70 . Rumors also talk about a fully electric version, though this might take longer to develop.