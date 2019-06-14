1.2M Ford Explorer SUVs Recalled on Suspension Issues That Could Cause a Crash

Ford is one of carmakers on the American market that in the past year or so announced more than its fair share of recalls. Earlier this week, it was time for the Explorer range to join the list of recalled vehicles, and in no small numbers.
On Wednesday (June 12) Ford said it will send back to dealers for inspection 1.2 million of its Explorer SUVs on account of a problem with the rear suspension. More specifically, the rear suspension toe link could fracture in vehicles exposed to “frequent full rear suspension articulation (jounce and rebound).”
Should this happen, the fractured toe link could cause “significantly diminishes steering control” and pose a more severe risk for crashing.
Ford says it is not aware of any injury related to this problem, but admits it knows of a report of a vehicle hitting a curb when the toe link broke.
Ford says the affected Explorers were built between May 2010 and January 2017 at the Chicago Assembly Plant. The fix for the issue consists of dealers replacing the left and right-hand rear suspension toe links.
Across the border, 12,000 Taurus, Flex, Lincoln MKS and MKT sold in Canada only are also being recalled for the same fractured rear suspension toe link as in the Explorer.
Aside from this major Explorer recall, the carmaker conducts another two. Over123,000 F-150 pickup trucks will head back to dealers to get a fix steaming from an earlier, improperly conducted recall. More specifically, the “powertrain control module software used to service these vehicles in accordance with recall 19S07 was incomplete.”
4,300 Econoline vehicles are recalled because of “a capacitive discharge weld within a coast clutch component in the transmission” that can fail, leading to a loss in mobility for the cars.
More info on all the recalls announced by Ford can be found in the document attached below.
Should this happen, the fractured toe link could cause “significantly diminishes steering control” and pose a more severe risk for crashing.
Ford says it is not aware of any injury related to this problem, but admits it knows of a report of a vehicle hitting a curb when the toe link broke.
Ford says the affected Explorers were built between May 2010 and January 2017 at the Chicago Assembly Plant. The fix for the issue consists of dealers replacing the left and right-hand rear suspension toe links.
Across the border, 12,000 Taurus, Flex, Lincoln MKS and MKT sold in Canada only are also being recalled for the same fractured rear suspension toe link as in the Explorer.
Aside from this major Explorer recall, the carmaker conducts another two. Over123,000 F-150 pickup trucks will head back to dealers to get a fix steaming from an earlier, improperly conducted recall. More specifically, the “powertrain control module software used to service these vehicles in accordance with recall 19S07 was incomplete.”
4,300 Econoline vehicles are recalled because of “a capacitive discharge weld within a coast clutch component in the transmission” that can fail, leading to a loss in mobility for the cars.
More info on all the recalls announced by Ford can be found in the document attached below.