2021 Kia Sorento Spied Being Benchmarked Against BMW X5

5 Jun 2019, 20:34 UTC ·
Korean engineers have quietly been working on an all-new generation of the Kia Sorento. Our first spyshots show this medium-sized SUV already put together and being tested against a powerful opponent, the new BMW X5.
You might think Kia is just showing off, bringing a BMW X5 for the sake of marketing via spyshots. But the Sorento is already one of the best models in its class, well built, relatively affordable and quite reliable.

Of course, your opinion of the Sorento or just Kia, in general, may be different. But we still need to talk about this all-new 2021. Our first impressions of the design are that it's slightly retro, with hints of ruggedness from other recent Kia SUVs.

At the front, both the grille and the headlights seem less pronounced than before, with a clean line over the top to define the hood, kind of like a Ford Explorer or even a Range Rover.

Developed under the internal codename MQ4, this crossover will reportedly ride on a new platform shared with Hyundai and will be slightly longer than before. The engines might also be upgraded to the latest tech, and we might even see a 300 horsepower flagship model, powered by a four-cylinder turbo.

The latest generation of 8-speed automatic gearboxes will be smoother, which the AWD will have superior responses to the terrain. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains are also planned, while mild electric assistance should be offered on most systems in Europe, bringing reductions in CO2 emissions.

The 2021 Sorento will make its debut in South Korea early next year. After that, probably around the time of the New York Auto Show, it will be available as a 2021 model in Canada and the US. The new Telluride will undoubtedly impact Sorento sales, but the Goldilocks size and price of the Sorento would still be a major benefit for families.
