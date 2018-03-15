autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

2019 Kia Sorento to Sell in Five Trim Levels, Starts at $25,990

15 Mar 2018, 14:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The revised version of the Kia Sorento SUV, presented at last year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, will soon begin selling in the United States. In preparation for the market launch, the manufacturer announced pricing for the five trim levels the model would be offered in.
16 photos
2019 Kia Sorento (U.S. model)2019 Kia Sorento (U.S. model)2019 Kia Sorento (U.S. model)2019 Kia Sorento (U.S. model)2019 Kia Sorento (U.S. model)2019 Kia Sorento (U.S. model)2019 Kia Sorento (U.S. model)2019 Kia Sorento (U.S. model)2019 Kia Sorento (U.S. model)2019 Kia Sorento (U.S. model)2019 Kia Sorento (U.S. model)2019 Kia Sorento (U.S. model)2019 Kia Sorento (U.S. model)2019 Kia Sorento (U.S. model)2019 Kia Sorento (U.S. model)
The starting price for the entry level Sorento L is $25,990, while the top of the range Sorento SXL will retail for $44,690. In between the two, customers can opt for the Sorento LX ($27,490), Sorento EX ($35,590) and Sorento SX ($39,990). Prices do not include handling and destination charge.

All of the versions of the SUV can be ordered in either front- or all-wheel-drive configuration, with minor price variations. Regardless of the type chosen, all models will feature as standard seven-passenger three-row seating.

Engine wise, Kia offers for this model year either a 2.4-liter inline-four unit or the bigger 3.3-liter V6. For the latter, the South Koreans made available this year a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

Back in 2017, when the carmaker introduced the new version of the Sorento, it did so by showing what the SUV can do in extreme conditions.

Adding to a regular production version only a set of all-terrain tires and making other minor adjustments, Kia took the Sorento on the Hell’s Gate off-road trail in Moab, Utah (video below).

Refreshing the SUV for a new model year is one of Kia’s ways to tap into the ever-increasing appetite customers have for this segment.

Although in the U.S. the Sorento is not at the top of the list for car buyers, the fact that other SUVs from other manufacturer ranked in top five best selling vehicles last year entitles Kia to have higher hopes for 2018.

Globally, SUVs have registered an increase in a healthy 34 percent market share. In North America, two out of three cars sold in 2017 have been SUVs.

Kia Sorento hell's gate SUV pricing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Booth Girls Have Cooties Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
KIA models:
KIA Optima SportswagonKIA Optima Sportswagon MediumKIA Optima SportswagonKIA Optima Sportswagon MediumKIA cee'dKIA cee'd CompactKIA CeedKIA Ceed CompactKIA ForteKIA Forte CompactAll KIA models  