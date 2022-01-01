New Year Fun Should Start Easy, With the Most Hyped 2021 Vehicle in Cool R/C Guise

But just in case you do not want to wait the hours needed to metabolize all the alcohol, there is one instance when drinking and hitting the trail with the coolest off-road vehicle of 2021 is allowed. That would be when said SUV is actually an R/C scale model.
Let’s face it, Blue Oval detractors. Ford succeeded – through both good and bad news – in snatching the glory of having one of the most hyped vehicles of 2021. The holder of the title is, of course, its 2021 Two- and Four-Door reinvented sixth-generation Bronco. An off-road-focused SUV that probably needs no more introduction, at least not if you are residing in North America.
Always careful to follow the trends, a radio-control model manufacturer from McKinney, Texas, named Traxxas, is logically taking care of all the hottest automotive topics. Over the past year, we have eagerly discussed things like the $350 C8 Chevy Corvette replica that sometimes looks so great one might mistake it for the real deal.
EV to stand out in a pickup truck crowd. Now we have an idea – complete with an “OEM-style” video (embedded below) about what to do with our first free hours of 2022. By the way, the Traxxas TRX-4 Bronco even comes with a Pro Scale winch, so one can be sure that nothing will get in the way of having some plain old trail fun with the R/C scale model.
Notice how the “little” $549.95 version of the 2021 Ford Bronco (in Cyber Orange, of course) didn’t mind attacking humongous obstacles. Naturally, when the tough got beyond the point of no return, the classic off-road accessory came to the rescue. But the package is already pretty incredible, to begin with.
Traxxas offers the TRX-4 “Scale and Trail Crawler” with the licensed 2021 Ford Bronco body. But that’s certainly not all. The scale detail is almost stunning, including perks such as “injection-molded door handles, mirrors, and fender flares plus a functional spare tire.” It even includes an integrated quick-release system for the body, thus eliminating the unsightly body clips.
And let’s not forget about the TQi radio control system (with custom settings via smartphone when using the optional wireless module), or the waterproof electronics that make sure nothing stands in the way of an adventure – be it snow, mud, or even streams of water! Last, but not least, Traxxas doesn’t confine anyone to Ford’s modern Bronco reincarnation.
Instead, the R/C scale model company not only offers a variety of accessories for the contemporary version. But it also provides the option of going vintage. For example, one can select just the black body of a 1979 Bronco for $139.99 or go full throttle with a complete TRX-4 version of the classic SUV for $499.95. Even a color change for the 2021 version may be in order, with a crimson Bronco also available for $224.99. Quite a hefty tag, but it’s probably one that many will gladly pay for...
