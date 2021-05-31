Watch This RC Car Speed Over Water in a World Breaking Record

You probably know the saying, “boys never grow old, only their toys get bigger.” Well, Michael Stallone is a man that still plays with his slightly bigger (and pricier) remote-controlled toy. And it’s serious business for him as he actually went for a ride to be remembered. In an action-packed video, you can watch Michael use his RC car to cross a lake and turn his toy around in a world-breaking record.
Everything was set and took place in Richfield Springs, New York, last year. The video was initially posted on Michael’s Youtube channel, but the title for the “greatest distance driven over water by a remote-controlled (RC) model car” was just recently uploaded by the Guinness World Records.
For this challenge, Michael used a Traxxas X-maxx monster truck to which he attached pool noodles to make it stay afloat. To tip the scale in his favor, he also equipped his RC car with paddle tires.
In order to beat the previous record of 2,200 feet (671 meters) held by the Traxxas company itself, he spent six weeks preparing before attempting the crazy challenge. First, he installed a ramp with rugs so the monster truck could gain some traction and speed before it hit the water.
Next, Michael mounted a camera on top of the car and brought another one with him before hopping in a speedboat to film the action from two different perspectives.
According to Traxxas, the battery-powered X-maxx is able to reach 50 mph (80 kph) on the road. While details about its speed on the water were not given, it turns out it that it still packs a lot of juice. Surprisingly, even if the RC car was slowed down by the winds pushing against it, it still managed to get ahead on the boat and zip at an incredibly high speed.
It almost looks like its front wheels barely touch the water. Michael even attempts a few water wheelies mid-ride. About halfway through the recording, the truck makes a turn on the lake and continues to cross the water for more than 2,000 ft before it comes to a halt. That’s a total of 0.93 miles (1.53 km) record, which is more than double the previous score.
Well done, Michael! The whole challenge goes to show that you can really break world records while having a blast.
For this challenge, Michael used a Traxxas X-maxx monster truck to which he attached pool noodles to make it stay afloat. To tip the scale in his favor, he also equipped his RC car with paddle tires.
In order to beat the previous record of 2,200 feet (671 meters) held by the Traxxas company itself, he spent six weeks preparing before attempting the crazy challenge. First, he installed a ramp with rugs so the monster truck could gain some traction and speed before it hit the water.
Next, Michael mounted a camera on top of the car and brought another one with him before hopping in a speedboat to film the action from two different perspectives.
According to Traxxas, the battery-powered X-maxx is able to reach 50 mph (80 kph) on the road. While details about its speed on the water were not given, it turns out it that it still packs a lot of juice. Surprisingly, even if the RC car was slowed down by the winds pushing against it, it still managed to get ahead on the boat and zip at an incredibly high speed.
It almost looks like its front wheels barely touch the water. Michael even attempts a few water wheelies mid-ride. About halfway through the recording, the truck makes a turn on the lake and continues to cross the water for more than 2,000 ft before it comes to a halt. That’s a total of 0.93 miles (1.53 km) record, which is more than double the previous score.
Well done, Michael! The whole challenge goes to show that you can really break world records while having a blast.