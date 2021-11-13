Autonomous Cars Might End Drunk Driving, but It Is up to Drivers Until Then

More on this:

1 Tesla Owner Gets Arrested For DUI In the Middle of Freeway While Using Autopilot

2 Mad Parking Skills Land This Florida Man a DUI Charge

3 Drunk Driving Prevention Tech Will Arrive Thanks to U.S. Infrastructure Bill

4 Man Sells Car in a Pub, Forgets About It, Reports It Stolen on Becoming Sober

5 Drunk Man Gets Unsolicited 14-Mile Ride On the Trunk of A Car, Doesn't Get Hurt