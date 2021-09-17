Tesla Owner Gets Arrested For DUI In the Middle of Freeway While Using Autopilot

Although autonomous driving was basically a solved problem for Elon Musk since June 2016 – when he said so – the truth is that no vehicle currently for sale can drive itself. It does not matter: there will always be someone willing to prove that’s not true with their own lives. The latest example came from Glendale, California, where a woman was arrested in the middle of the Ventura Freeway, a portion of the SR 134. Unconcious behind the steering wheel, she had her car on Autopilot.

8 photos