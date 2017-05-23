Drunk Man Gets Unsolicited 14-Mile Ride On the Trunk of A Car, Doesn't Get Hurt

The definition of drunk luck does not refer to the situation in this story, but it fits the bill.





As Carl Webb, the driver of the Taurus, was on traveling on an



Instead of a traffic violation, the police officer asked the Mr. Webb if he knew that there was a man on top of his trunk. He was just as surprised as the law enforcement agent when he noticed the person who was sleeping on the trunk of his



The owner of the vehicle recalled backing into a parking spot, and having the rear sunshade up, as he recounted the story for



A huge portion of luck helped the



The driver of the sedan was not charged with anything, and he was allowed to proceed on his journey home. Meanwhile, the drunken passenger was woken up, and the police officer took him to the precinct. Authorities have not specified his name, and have not mentioned if he was charged with anything or fined for his actions.



The driver of the vehicle hopes that the drunken man who had fallen asleep on his car has learned a valuable lesson, and that he takes a look at the situation where he put himself in after drinking too much. As you can all realize, the entire event could have ended in an awful accident, which would have killed the intoxicated man. An unnamed man fell asleep on the trunk of a Ford Taurus somewhere in Memphis, Tennessee . It could have ended with a nasty hangover the next day, but the vehicle’s owner left a Barbeque Festival on the same evening, and drove like nothing was out of the ordinary.As Carl Webb, the driver of the Taurus, was on traveling on an interstate , at highway speeds, a police officer pulls him and his wife over. He had nothing to worry about, as they were both buckled up, and he was not speeding.Instead of a traffic violation, the police officer asked the Mr. Webb if he knew that there was a man on top of his trunk. He was just as surprised as the law enforcement agent when he noticed the person who was sleeping on the trunk of his Ford The owner of the vehicle recalled backing into a parking spot, and having the rear sunshade up, as he recounted the story for Fox 13 Memphis A huge portion of luck helped the drunken man stay fixated to the trunk of the Taurus for about 14 miles (22,5 kilometers), until a police patrol spotted the unusual situation.The driver of the sedan was not charged with anything, and he was allowed to proceed on his journey home. Meanwhile, the drunken passenger was woken up, and the police officer took him to the precinct. Authorities have not specified his name, and have not mentioned if he was charged with anything or fined for his actions.The driver of the vehicle hopes that the drunken man who had fallen asleep on his car has learned a valuable lesson, and that he takes a look at the situation where he put himself in after drinking too much. As you can all realize, the entire event could have ended in an awful accident, which would have killed the intoxicated man.