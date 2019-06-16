New Porsche 911 GT3 (992) Spotted on German Autobahn, Gets Closer To Production

autoevolution
 

We've been talking about the GT3 incarnation of the 992 Neunelfer for so long that it seems the wait has been going on forever. Then again, this is actually due to the anticipation levels for the GT Division animal being sky-high - the newcomer should land within the next twelve months, which means it will be right on schedule.
As you are reading this, Zuffenhausen engineers are completing the final testing of the rear-engined toy. So it doesn't come as a surprise that test cars are being spotted out in the wild. For instance, the example in the social media post at the bottom of the page was caught on camera while doing its thing on the German Autobahn.

With the Carrera Aerokit out there (think: a fixed rear wing that rivals those of past GT3s), the 992 GT3 needs to go one step further in terms of the aero.

This explains the presence of the generously-sized rear wing, which seems like it could've been lifted of an RS model.

Speaking of which, 992 Porsche 911 GT3 prototypes packing just the retractable rear spoiler of the Carrera have been spotted recently. Of course, this gives us hope on the return of the Touring Package.

And while the 991.2 GT3 TP only came in manual form, some hope the German automaker could also offer a PDK on the potential 992 Touring.

Regardless, the standard GT3 should once again be available with either two or three pedals.

Fortunately, the naturally aspirated flat-six occupying the engine compartment of the Neunelfer is here to stay. This has also been confirmed by the soundtrack of various prototypes, so we have plenty of reasons to jump for joy.

Nevertheless, until the new GT3 makes it to the real world, we'll get to meet the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo, which has leaked online earlier this year.

