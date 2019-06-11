Porsche Taycan Spied at the Nurburgring, Sports Suspension Is Evident

While other German automakers jumped into the green car market with either a modified hatchback or an electric crossover, Porsche wants something special to reassure its fans. That something is the Taycan, a car that could be described as an electric sedan, but seems to have more in common with one of Rain Prisk's crazy renderings.While the Tesla Model S revolutionized drag racing, the Taycan could bring electric cars to the track for some fun and seriously quick lap times. Check out how this prototype skips across the robbed surfaces on the side of the Nurburgring. This is an ultra-taut suspension setup, possibly even more hardcore than that of the Panamera.We will have adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering, so this car will still be useful on the road. However, the Taycan will be shorter and lower than the Panamera, so not a great car for carrying four people on long journeys.We're about three months away from the full reveal and six months ahead of the start of sales. However, the Taycan looks every bit as wild as the Mission E concept that previewed it. At the front, we have headlights that don't stick flush with the bodywork and a large air intake in the lower bumper.People think that because EVs don't have internal combustion they don't need air. However, when you're stuffing the battery to 80% of capacity in about an hour, it creates a lot of heat. The rear is just as exciting. However, you shouldn't be fooled by the exhaust pipes stuck on there.The first Porsche EV could be one of the fastest models of its kind, with a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of around 3 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h in 12 seconds. At least in the top model, the range should be somewhere around 500 kilometers.But we're really curious how Porsche will differentiate them, as "Taycan Turbo" doesn't quite work in this situation.