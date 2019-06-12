Porsche Design Smartwatch Acts As a Key Fob, Can Start Your 911

Revisit an 1950s prediction for the automotive landscape of the 2000s and you'll be introduced to plenty of flying cars. And while we do have a few of those around, the current situation is pretty far from the airborne utopic depicted last century. Well, this discrepancy between expectations and real life can also be found in the world of smart keys.
For instance, the best key one can get for a Koenigsegg relies on its materials to impress (think: gold and diamonds), but doesn't come with a feature that's particularly impressive.
However, if we turn to the world of renderings, we'll find a K key fob that comes with a touchscreen and can control the music played by the Swedish hypercar's audi system, among others.
Well, the same can be said about Porsches. Out there in the showroom, you can get your 911 with keyless access, while relying on the Porsche Car Connect app and your Apple Watch to monitor various parameters of your vehicle, such as its location, speed or average fuel consumption.
Oh, and if you're into Porsche Design goodies, you could always grab the smartwatch the company build with Huawei, even though it won't get you too far in terms of the featured we're talking about here. Nevertheless, the Porsche Design Smart Watch rendering sitting before us can.
For one thing, this intelligent timepiece allows you to remotely bring that flat-six to life, possibly using a fingerprint sensor or maybe relying on facial recognition.
The concept comes from Bat Not Bad, the same digital art label behind the Koenigsegg smart key mentioned above - you can check it out in the brief clip at the bottom of the page.
Sadly, safety concerns and the industry's rather slow innovation pace are just some of the obstables sitting in the way of such delightful gadgets landing on our writsts.
